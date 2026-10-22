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Physics Geek's avatar
Physics Geek
7d

I used to enjoy playing with my food like a cat when the sub-room temperature in Antarctica trolls infested my account until I became bored. Now, I usually block and mute and move. I do mind opinions that differ from mine. I actually enjoy them, especially if they're well presented and well reasoned. But I no longer tolerate those whose course of action is to squat and pinch off a loaf in my timeline. To be fair, your account is much larger than mine, and with good reason. Starving them of the attention they so clearly crave is, I believe, the response to them. And because I want you around and writing more many years to come, you should avoid the stress they are bound to cause you.

Oh, and it's good to see you back writing on a semi-regular basis. I hope that you are healing.

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Barry Walther's avatar
Barry Walther
7d

Glad you are better. Happy birthday by the way!

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