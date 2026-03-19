An atheist autopsy of the quiet spiritual massacre being committed in plain sight by The Third Reich of the Right...and why every serious Christian should be terrified.

I am an atheist. I hold no brief for your faith. I have read the Gospels, the Fathers, Aquinas, and Bonhoeffer with the same clinical detachment I bring to Nietzsche or Marx.

And precisely because I expect nothing from Christianity...no salvation, no heaven, no cultural nostalgia...I see the necrosis with merciless clarity.

What is metastasizing right now under the banner of “reclaiming the West” is not revival. It is a sophisticated, algorithmically amplified poisoning of whatever remains of real, interior, kenotic faith.

The vectors are polished, influential, and devastatingly effective:

Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, et cetera.

They are not stormtroopers. They are the new Reich’s most seductive missionaries...dressed in designer moral armor, wielding microphones instead of torches, and turning the Body of Christ into content.

This is not a screed against borders, deportations, or cultural self-defense.

Reasonable minds...Christian or godless...can argue those on grounds of prudence, natural law, and the common good without invoking apocalyptic theology.

The damage lies elsewhere:

in the fusion of legitimate grievances with a counterfeit gospel that inverts the radical heart of the New Testament into tribal grievance theater.

And the collateral damage is not abstract. It is the souls of actual Christians...especially the new, the young, the seeking...who are being quietly driven away or malformed beyond recognition.

The Psychological Pathology: Amygdala Hijack as Evangelism

These figures do not merely opine; they engineer limbic loyalty.

Owens, freshly converted to Catholicism, deploys “Christ is King” not as a confession of universal lordship but as a tribal shibboleth, often laced with historical revisionism that flirts with blood-and-soil resentments.

Carlson, the lapsed Episcopalian turned prophet of civilizational decline, frames every cultural failure as spiritual treason, inviting viewers into a permanent state of righteous siege.

Kelly, navigating her own well-publicized Catholic reckoning, platforms the others with the shrug of “intellectual honesty,” laundering their more toxic tributaries under the guise of fair-minded inquiry.

Emerald Robinson, the pastor’s daughter turned digital crusader, scorns “milquetoast” Christianity in favor of a muscular reconquista that smells less like agape and more like sacralized identity politics.

Psychologically, this is textbook narcissistic fusion fused with apocalyptic paranoia.

The mechanism is exquisite:

identify real threats...open borders straining social cohesion, secular progressivism devolving into anti-human madness, elite contempt for the working faithful... then fuse them to divine mandate.

The result is not reasoned critique but trauma-bonded obedience. Disagreement becomes apostasy. Nuance dies in the algorithm.

The seeker who stumbles upon these feeds...perhaps a young man disillusioned by progressive nihilism, or a woman exhausted by elite hypocrisy...does not encounter the Sermon on the Mount.

He encounters a faith that baptizes resentment, flatters his anger, and promises victory through cultural conquest rather than self-emptying love.

The amygdala stays lit. The prefrontal cortex, where charity and complexity live, atrophies. This is not conversion. It is addiction disguised as awakening.

And here is the quiet horror for actual Christians:

your children, your catechumens, your new converts are the most vulnerable.

They arrive hungry for transcendence, for something that transcends the culture war, for the strange, upside-down kingdom where the first are last and enemies are loved.

Instead they are handed a branded substitute:

Christianity as lifestyle armor, as podcast sacrament, as dopamine hit of righteous fury.

Many...more than the influencers will ever admit...take one look at the spectacle and walk away forever. The faith that once drew the outcast now repels the thoughtful.

The very people who might have been reached by genuine witness are instead inoculated against it.

The Theological Autopsy: Heresy in Designer Packaging

The New Testament is ruthlessly universalist. “There is neither Jew nor Greek, slave nor free, male nor female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus” (Galatians 3:28).

The early Church shattered ethnic idols precisely because the Gospel demanded it. Paul’s mission was not to “reclaim the West” for one bloodline but to proclaim a lordship that relativized every earthly throne, every tribal boundary, every nationalist fantasy.

Christ’s kenosis...His self-emptying...culminates in the Cross for the enemy, the stranger, the other.

Contrast that with the synthetic theology on offer here.

Grace is replaced by grievance. Agape is supplanted by exclusionary solidarity. The Cross is reforged into a battle standard for “defending Christendom” through selective outrage, conspiratorial undertones, and the quiet sacralization of political power.

Owens’ post-conversion rhetoric often collapses the universal call of Christ into a proprietary defense of “the West” that flirts with the very identitarianism Christianity was born to transcend.

Carlson’s jeremiads against “weak churches” implicitly demand a faith strong enough to function as ethnic bulwark rather than supernatural leaven.

Kelly’s hedging and Robinson’s firebrand calls for “bold reclamation” complete the inversion: orthodoxy is no longer measured by fidelity to the Creed but by alignment with the culture-war map.

This is not new.

History has seen it before...Constantine’s imperial Church domesticating the faith into state ideology, the Reichskirche’s Positive Christianity blessing the ovens while quoting Romans 13, the various crusading perversions that turned the Prince of Peace into a warlord.

Each time, genuine believers paid the price:

Bonhoeffer hanged for opposing the Nazi perversion while the “good Christians” looked away; the Confessing Church marginalized; the quiet faithful left spiritually homeless.

Today’s version is smoother, more monetizable, and therefore more lethal. It does not require jackboots.

It requires only a blue-check, a slick thumbnail, and the willingness to sell the Gospel as premium resentment.

The Human Cost: The Souls Being Turned Away

This is the part actual Christians must internalize, because denial is complicity.

Every time one of these influencers conflates political tribalism with sanctity, the quiet faithful feel the soul-sickness spread.

The elderly woman praying her Rosary in silence now finds her tradition publicly associated with conspiracy-adjacent rhetoric.

The young convert wrestling with the radical demands of the Beatitudes discovers that “Christianity” in the public square means owning the libs with messianic certainty.

The seeker...perhaps a disillusioned progressive or a secular conservative looking for meaning...sees the spectacle and concludes:

if this is Christianity, I want no part of it.

Data from every serious poll on religious disaffiliation tells the same story:

the loudest, most politicized voices accelerate the exodus of the thoughtful. The “nones” are not fleeing because the faith is too demanding; many are fleeing because the public face of the faith has become indistinguishable from just another grievance tribe with better branding.

Your new converts, your catechumens, your own children scrolling late at night...they are the ones ingesting this poisoned chalice.

Some will be malformed into the very thing the early martyrs died opposing:

a faith that serves power rather than subverting it.

Others will simply leave, quietly, permanently, convinced that the whole thing was performative theater all along.

I have no salvific stake here.

I do not mourn the decline of faith for theological reasons. But I mourn truth, and I mourn the dignity of honest belief.

What is being done to Christianity right now is a desecration:

the slow, public gutting of a tradition that once produced saints willing to die for the outcast.

In its place we are given content-farm orthodoxy, influencer indulgences, and a Third Reich of the Right that is sleek, telegenic, and spiritually necrotic.

The Exorcism That Must Happen

Good Christians...those who still read their Bibles without turning them into proof-texts for rage, who understand that orthodoxy demands both moral clarity and supernatural charity, who refuse to let the Cross become a campaign prop...deserve better than this toxic embrace.

Your faith survived Nero, survived the corruption of the medieval Church, survived Stalin. It will not survive being embalmed in fascist-adjacent drag and sold as revival.

The damage is already measurable in the souls quietly walking away, in the seekers who glimpse the spectacle and recoil, in the next generation inheriting a Christianity that looks less like the early Church defying empire and more like a Substack-enabled cult of resentment.

If you are a serious Christian reading this, hear it from an outsider who has nothing to gain: excise this infestation.

Call it what it is...not “based,” not “red-pilled,” but heresy wrapped in red, white, and blue. Reclaim the radical heart of the Gospel before the poison reaches the marrow.

The influencers will survive; their brands are resilient. Your faith, if it continues down this path, may not.

The chalice is poisoned. The question is whether you will keep drinking.