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Mouzer's avatar
Mouzer
Mar 19

As a Christian, this describes exactly what I've felt happening, but logically clarified it for me. Sometimes it does take the outside view to see things clearly. Thank you.

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Marly
Mar 19

Sadly, this is so true. Jesus predicted many false prophets and they are among us pretending to be faithful to God but only faithful to their paymasters who do not believe in God, but in Allah the original false prophet. That's why being in community is so important for believers, it's not enough anymore just to show up in church but you have to show up for your faith. Start a Bible study, reach out people who are not believers and share your testimony. No one is safe from me at the Cancer Center because I am living proof that even if you are handed a death sentence of stage 4 cancer with little chance of survival, prayer, God and christian community can save you along with amazing oncologists who are believers. I am now cancer free three years and 3 months thanks to the amazing power of my prayer warriors and faith in God.

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