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Cynthia Holt's avatar
Cynthia Holt
4h

This piece on predators and their soul sucking games is raw fucking truth every woman online needs to read right now. I've lived the love bombing bullshit that turns into cruel backstabbing and isolation and it still makes me shake with rage.

Sisters, guard your peace like your life depends on it, because it fucking does.

Thank you for this, honey. 🖤💋

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Rich Perry's avatar
Rich Perry
2h

Every word, every sentence, every paragraph is true. Beware of narcissistic rage — when anger spirals out of control, the monster is exposed. Leave and don’t look back because the narcissist feeds on your fear. When the monster goes back into hiding, the love-bombing starts.

There is a myth that narcissists are only men. That is not true. Women can be just as evil and malicious. Also, they can exist anywhere like work, family, or friends, not just in online or intimate relationships.

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