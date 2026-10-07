We are four weeks from the midterms. Not a season. Not a cycle. Four weeks. The kind of distance in which a coalition does not get to reinvent itself. It only gets to bleed in public and call the bleeding momentum.

The war with Iran has been underway since February. A June memorandum of understanding died in July. What remains is attrition…strikes, a strait, a blockade, mediators shuttling paper no one intends to sign before November.

Brent has lived north of a hundred dollars.

The national average for a gallon of regular, as of the last clean AAA read attached to this fight, sat at $4.47.

The Congressional Budget Office put the Hormuz disruption at an added 2.3 points of annualized inflation in the second quarter, and the operations themselves at roughly $38 billion by the first of August.

Eighteen American service members dead. Hundreds wounded. A regime in Tehran degraded and not gone.

None of that is the midterm.

The midterm is the receipt.

Voters do not rank “the Iran war” as their top issue.

The Chicago Council’s summer survey found only 2 percent naming it the thing that decides their vote. Inflation and the cost of living took 37 percent.

Government corruption took 19.

Control of Congress took 19.

Read that as absolution and you are illiterate.

Eighty-six percent of the same public said the war was bad for the cost of living. Sixty-eight percent said it had not been worth fighting. Reuters/Ipsos had approval of the President’s handling of the conflict at 34 percent.

Emerson, in late September, did not ask people to name a crisis. It asked them to rate issues. The Iran war scored the highest mean of anything tested… above jobs, above tariffs, above gas prices as a separate line, above immigration. The war is not the ballot. The war is the syringe. The economy is the vein.

This is not looking good. Pretending otherwise is not loyalty. It is sedation.