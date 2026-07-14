LHGrey's Substack

LHGrey's Substack

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LHGrey
12h

Guys forgive any mistakes I've made in spelling and punctuation here. I had to listen to her and that was torture in itself. Just to write this. 😫

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Rob
12h

CO and similar like-minded ilk, soul-less whores that profit from their lies at the expense of human decency, dignity, and truth, well deserve to be exposed in the harshest manner possible by Ms. Grey and others.

Hopefully these cockroaches and snakes, exposed to the bright light of the truth, will scurry or slither as the case may be, back to the crevices and holes from which they emerged and where they belong.

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