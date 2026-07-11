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Marly's avatar
Marly
12h

I hope this is truly the end of her grift. If anyone still believes, they are fools and willful idiots. She just needs to fade into the sunset now.

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JP's avatar
JP
12h

I completely dismiss Candace Owens. The killer has been identified. But the “Why?” is still unspoken. What truly motivated this assassin?

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