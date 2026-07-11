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Anne Milligan's avatar
Anne Milligan
3h

Always look at political assassinations through the lens Grey lays out. They are never an accident or random. It is the only way the modern inheritors of the enemies of Plato and the Socratic dialogue and western civilization can attempt to maintain control over the sheeple. While no one can replace Charlie Kirk and his lethal threat to the college and university-controlled indoctrination labs, the fire was already started and a new voice, or many new voices will emerge. But continuing classical education, instilling unwavering moral commitment, and creating a positive healthy alternative where young people can thrive without feeling threatened, is critical. That is how these voices remain strong throughout eons.

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Jeff Boles's avatar
Jeff Boles
4m

You keep hitting the nail on the head, day after day. I’m so glad you exist. Keep writing these truths and we will spread them widely, hoping a few will awaken.

Charlie was teaching our youth how to think independently . . . to self examine and question their own current beliefs . . . and not thru a political lens. And that is exactly why leftists considered him a threat. And that is exactly why leftist media encourage people like Robinson to physically eliminate people they disagree with.

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