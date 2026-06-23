LHGrey's Substack

LHGrey's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Davis's avatar
Mike Davis
7h

Im ready...count me in.

Reply
Share
Expat's avatar
Expat
6h

We do this, or it’s all over.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LHGrey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture