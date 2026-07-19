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Brent Stenson's avatar
Brent Stenson
2h

Rubio is the far superior candidate. DeSantis would be second. Vance is an isolationist who wants to manage American decline as opposed to making America the absolute leader of the world and a force for good.

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Cara Wakefield's avatar
Cara Wakefield
1h

I'm team Rubio..

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