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Sigma Male's avatar
Sigma Male
4hEdited

"If the IRGC’s signature proves meaningful and the regime chooses survival over ideological purity…the Middle East may gain a measure of breathing room."

If the Satanic regime projects “survival”, then their “ideological purity” will be seen as false and weak to their enemies and friends…

I place my bet on “If not.”

It's too late. Israel is in one of those "existential mad-man poses."

Here's why...

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, held a call earlier, urging the U.S. to compel Israel to end its bloody war on Lebanon, stop home demolitions, and withdraw from occupied Lebanese territory, according to Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency.

Iranian officials earlier said that any agreement with the US aimed at peace requires Israel to withdraw its forces from southern Lebanon.

Not going to happen. Netanyahoo-tenanny needs a major victory.

His election is in October, and the Jewish knives are out for his throat.

After all, for the ugly Mullahs, 72 virgins are waiting (in some satanic nirvana called hell).

So, I agree (God damn it…again!).

Let’s back away, confiscate the $300 Billion for our time and effort, and walk away. Iran’s Satanic regime is Israels’ problem, not ours.

Their oil is Europe’s and China’s problem.

The Western Hemisphere is our opportunity.

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Michael Foley's avatar
Michael Foley
2h

I completely agree with the involvement of our “allies” in the region… and I believe , increasing participation in the Abraham Accords has been the POTUS’ strategy from the get-go… If the Sunnis want a strong and stable relationship with the US… then they will have good relations with Israel… and that includes keeping a leash on the creatures in Tehran… Another Master Class in Middle Eastern politics by Grey…

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