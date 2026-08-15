Secondary Takotsubo, a 15 mm companion to the 39 mm near the aorta, the women who taught me how to fight the body’s betrayal, and the Alpha who will not soften

There is a second tear.

Fifteen millimeters, sitting beside the original thirty-nine millimeter injury near the aorta that is now 45mm. It is bleeding, but not at a rate that demands the knife. My surgeon already knows the terms. They will not change. I am not going under. Period.

I live until I don’t.

I am not proceeding to surgical intervention, and my surgeon fully concurs with this decision based on a clear risk-benefit analysis. Preexisting extensive scarring of the pulmonary parenchyma, esophagus, and pharynx…residual from a prior severe infection…creates a markedly elevated risk of postoperative infectious complications, including pneumonia, mediastinitis, or anastomotic breakdown should any invasive approach be attempted.

Compounding this is my menopausal status, characterized by hypoestrogenism-driven accelerated bone resorption, reduced bone mineral density, and impaired osteoblastic activity that prolongs healing times and increases the likelihood of fracture or hardware-related complications in the event of sternotomy or thoracotomy.

Systemic effects of estrogen deficiency further delay tissue repair and elevate overall surgical morbidity. When the current cardiac tears remain hemodynamically manageable under conservative protocols, the incremental trauma of operative repair is neither indicated nor acceptable.

My refusal is not emotional; it is a precise clinical judgment shared by my surgeon.

I have already sustained technical death more than once. I will not electively create conditions for another.

I am giving the updates as the body delivers them and as my surgeon communicates them to me.

Blood pressure has stabilized after days of chaos.

Morphine bridges the sternum pain that still makes me want to murder the air itself if it moves wrong.

The care team is the best I could ever have hoped for.

Secondary Takotsubo has layered itself onto the first insult. The myocardium was already stunned once; now it carries two tears and controlled bleeding. Conservative management remains the only path I will accept.

The body can attempt its mutiny. I will not be murdered by this shit.

I have been dead technically once by my own hand and twice by my heart, on top of the long trauma of a narcissistic mother who is dead to me.

That ledger is closed. This new chapter does not get to write the ending.

Hillary and the Wired Scapulas

Hillary and I shared the same graduate halls…me in forensic psychology, her in clinical. She had asymmetrical muscular dystrophy.

By twenty-three her scapulas were surgically wired to her ribcage so the shoulder girdle would not collapse and leave her arms useless. Without that hardware the upper limbs would have been finished.

I used to help her up. I remember the exact weight of a body already in quiet revolt against a will that refused to yield.

Her mind stayed lethal the entire time.

Sharp, precise, clinically devastating.

The disease dismantled the flesh in stages while the intellect remained sovereign. Autonomy was amputated incrementally…first the convenient, then the necessary, then the dignified…until every basic function required another person’s hands and another person’s mood.

Her mother was a narcissist of the pure, corrosive type.

A cunt in both the clinical and the ordinary sense.

The father was solid, but the mother held the power and used it as leverage and theater. When Hillary could no longer walk and total dependence settled in, that mother became the primary caregiver.

Losing every remaining scrap of bodily autonomy to a pathological parent is a specialized hell.

One week before my birthday last year she chose the exit.

I do not blame her. Under those exact variables I would have made the same choice.

When the body has been stripped of agency and the only remaining authority is a narcissist who cannot distinguish caregiving from control, suicide becomes the final available assertion of sovereignty.

She fought tooth and nail until the arithmetic no longer made sense. That fight remains one of the cleanest calibrations I carry.

Leigh, Soul Twin, Identical Enneagram 5

Leigh is still here. Soul twin. Multiple sclerosis.

The disease does not keep a schedule. It can lie quiet and then detonate…neurological fatigue, sensory disruption, motor symptoms that appear and vanish like a deliberate experiment in unpredictability.

She keeps going. The positive attitude is neither denial nor performance; it is the refusal to let the disease become the entire identity.

We are the identical personality type.

Enneagram 5s.

Neither of us was built to depend on anyone for anything.

The architecture is the same: observation over display, internal data over external performance, autonomy as non-negotiable operating system.

She understands the specific humiliation and rage of needing help with what used to be automatic.

She knows how to keep the core intact while the body negotiates temporary terms of surrender.

That knowledge is shared neurological terrain, not sentiment. She is five states away and still right here in the only way that matters.

Julie, Born One Month Apart, and the Surgeon Who Knew My Father

Julie and I were born one month apart nearly forty-eight years ago…this October and November.

Cardiac RN. She is here indefinitely because the current reality requires it.

She manages what I cannot currently manage. There is no performance and no attempt to turn the injury into her own production.

She simply stays and executes. She is a blessing in the exact, non-theatrical sense required by an Alpha Enneagram 5 who has never needed another human being for the basic architecture of a day.

My surgeon knew my father. He knows my terms and does not push past them.

That combination…personal history with the man who raised me and clear respect for the line I drew…keeps the medical relationship free of coercion.

He tracks the tears, the bleeding, the secondary Takotsubo, and still holds the boundary: no knife.

The team around him is the best I could have hoped for. I receive the updates as he gives them.

Cyn, My Love

Cyn is my love.

She lives states away and remains precise across the distance. She has two girls she cannot leave to be here, and frankly I do not want her to see me in this state.

I know it is already difficult for her…to know the pain I am in and feel powerless to remove it. I want her protected from the mass anxiety this situation generates.

That protection is part of the same sovereignty I refuse to surrender. She does not need the visual evidence of the sternum, the morphine, or the reduced capacity.

The knowledge alone is heavy enough. I will not add the direct experience to her load. She holds the intimate line without requiring me to dilute who I am.

The Dependence and the Buried Grey

For an Alpha female Enneagram 5, forced dependence is an ontological insult. Bodily autonomy was never a preference; it was the operating system.

High-functioning autistic wiring that treats emotion as internal data does not accommodate sudden reliance on other people’s hands and schedules.

Grey is still present, but she is buried under the practical impossibility of full autonomy. The self that required no one is temporarily required to require three specific people who understand the difference between support and colonization:

Julie in the house, Leigh five states away, Cyn states away and deliberately shielded.

The flesh has become the agent of betrayal.

In muscular dystrophy the contractile apparatus fails in stages. In multiple sclerosis the myelin is attacked without reliable warning. In secondary Takotsubo the myocardium is stunned again while a second tear bleeds beside the first near the aorta.

The common result is the sudden removal of the assumption that the body will simply obey. For a high-agency mind that assumption was never questioned until it was stripped.

The confrontation is real. The refusal is also real.

The Terms and the Return

As Tom Macdonald said…” Knock knock, you fucked around and let death in…”

I will kick the fuck out of this, even if the recovery is measured in years or months.

When I come back, look the fuck out. Lethality will not be sufficient description.

The same will that already survived childhood rape by a church member, the murder of a lover held while he bled out, a malignant narcissist mother now dead to me, technical death by my own hand once and by the heart twice, will metabolize this cardiac insult into additional data.

The body is wounded.

The Alpha is not soft.

The distinction remains absolute.

Hillary fought until the arithmetic ended.

Leigh continues on identical Enneagram 5 terrain.

Julie stays without colonizing.

Cyn remains my love across the distance, protected from the full weight.

The surgeon who knew my father holds the medical line. The care team is the best available. I live until I don’t.

Until that moment arrives on its own schedule, I continue on mine.

I love every one of the people sending prayers and beautiful messages. They lift me and carry part of this burden.

If I post this on the hell site of X it is because many people there are not here and deserve to know what is going on.

Also...

Listen carefully, because I will only say this once.

If anyone...anyone...bothers my love or my twin with medical questions, speculation, “just checking in” bullshit, or any other invasive horseshit they have zero business knowing unless I personally put it in writing, there will be hell to pay.

You thought I was a cunt before? You have no fucking idea what morphine does to the already lethal wiring of an Alpha Enneagram 5 who has spent nearly forty-eight years refusing to be managed.

I will not warn twice. I will not be polite. There will be body parts scattered, and I will not lose a second of sleep over the mess.

They are off-limits. Full stop. Concern is one thing. Being a drama loving chaos dick is another. We have one Candace Owen's...we don't need others....and I will be the living embodiment of forensic cleanup.

Do NOT test the waters. You think I'm down. I know exactly what is going on and with whom. Don't fuck with my loved ones. Period. You don't want my wrath.

And you don't want to underestimate me either. I have a collection of bones I use as hairpins. Don't add yourself to that collection.

End of transmission.