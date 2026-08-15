LHGrey's Substack

LHGrey's Substack

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Marly's avatar
Marly
19hEdited

Sending prayers for strength, endurance and restorative sleep to you and prayers of protection for Julie, Leigh and Cyn. 💜🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼💜

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Richard Shirley's avatar
Richard Shirley
20h

Get healthy, that's the only thing any of us want.

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