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BigGuy49's avatar
BigGuy49
Mar 28Edited

100% correct. It’s every last one of those corrupt, lying Senate RINO grifters. NOT ONE of them has been honest and willing to stand up for President Trump and the People. McConnell chose Thune to succeed him because Mitch knew Thune would protect the Grift.

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Cheboygan's avatar
Cheboygan
Mar 28

This essay is all well and good, but the Democrats are well ahead of the Republicans in terms of actual governing warfare. They have put in place their systems of totalitarian control—cheating, judges, media, universities—and when they seize the 2026 mid-terms, hell will be unleashed. They will quickly grind Trump to a halt. With their media pets cheering, they will whip up a MAGA Nuremberg and move the state into a communist one based on the Chinese model. The only difference is that the crazy wings (Muslims, off shore criminals, Transgenders, etc.) will be allowed to thrive in the name of empathy and being useful idiots to the cause. Jews and Christians will continue to be fully ostracized. And who in the world can save us? Nobody. I truly hate being so bleak, but I’ve watched the slide leftward for over 50 years. It never slides right, it is continually and unrelentingly left.

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