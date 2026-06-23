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Expat's avatar
Expat
6h

I found this sentence very on-point: « The amygdala does not distinguish between a physical predator and an idea that threatens identity. ». It has always been incomprehensible to me how people would IGNORE facts and continue to believe lies. So maybe this sentence is the key - it’s physiological - the threat to identity is so strong, they just cannot accept it. When someone tells me « we all have different truths » I physically cringe. Truth is TRUTH but people will ignore it - at their peril in the long term. I, personally, will not run from it. I’ve lost friends, but have also made some, ones that I actually prefer.

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C.S. Adsuar's avatar
C.S. Adsuar
2h

1. I love your use of metaphors. They are so precise and cunning.

2. CS Lewis once said, "When the whole world is running towards a cliff, he who is running in the opposite direction appears to have lost his mind."

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