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Tricia Speight's avatar
Tricia Speight
43m

I will definitely be saving this for the reminder I need. After 30yrs of ICU & ER nursing, I always knew these thing to be true. Yet, somehow my almost 70yo(🤣🤣🤣) self has gotten sidetracked and I am looking in a mirror reading this. Thank you!! I will turn this around; I'm not dead yet!!!!♥️

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Jack Clancy's avatar
Jack Clancy
1h

In what I always thought might be the most profound and saddest lyrics from the song Jack and Diane written by the estimable John Mellencamp.

"Life goes on, even after the thrill of living is gone."

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