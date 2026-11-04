LHGrey's Substack

LHGrey's Substack

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Rex Evans's avatar
Rex Evans
9h

Depressingly on the money.

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Bushmaster Dave's avatar
Bushmaster Dave
8h

Your analysis is, of course, spot on and we are going to feel the pain of the Republicans surrender for some time.

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