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Steven Lamer's avatar
Steven Lamer
Mar 28

I have a truckload of education and schoolin’ and my God woman, you did a terrific job on that paper

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Sarah Baskins
Mar 27

This is correct. Part of the reason why I remind my juniors that why reading accurate accounts of history are so important.

The younger generations need to shrug off comfort. It's a dangerous "companion."

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