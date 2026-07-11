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Moe Wigsoe's avatar
Moe Wigsoe
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I have spent my career (so far) in the truth ascertainment business. An example is the pack of lies floated with the Genocide Jab. Early on, impossible contradictions made the official narrative an obvious lie, but the truth would have to be filled in a snippet at a time over a period of years. By 2022, we had evidence that "Covid" was enhanced Influenza A and B created in a lab; Fauci's directives for treatment did the actual killing in the hospitals; NOTHING was tested, nor "found to be safe and effective"; the "vaccines" were actually instruments of genocide manufactured with diverse kill mechanisms to cloud the evidence trail; and on and on.

And--surprise-- we were right. There is no moral high ground for me, just deep regret that I could not convince more people earlier.

But this career has taught me about "the vortex" (my term). Where you are so close to the subject matter that light bends around you. That is where you are with Candace Owens. She is falling into the abyss all on her own. No need to push.

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