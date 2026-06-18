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Brent Stenson's avatar
Brent Stenson
8h

The entire government apparatus knew this was happening and did nothing. They were to afraid of upsetting the populations they imported who perpetrated these crimes. Their cowardice and malfeasance knows no bounds. Any official evolved should be sacked and prosecuted as well as anyone who made excuses for them. The people of Britain have had enough of their government betraying them for the foreign hoards imported to replace them in the job market. When you import the third world into your country your country turns into the third world. Militant Islam is incompatible to western democracy. The sooner we recognize this the better. Western Europe is nearly already over run. Spineless leaders unable to admit their mistakes covered up these crimes. They must go down to electoral defeat and never be allowed to obtain power again.

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Physics Geek's avatar
Physics Geek
7h

I find it difficult to cobble words together. The red curtain of blood keeps clouding my vision. Allowing the systematic destruction of the physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing of young girls simply because they're poor and working class makes me physically ill. And all I can think of is retribution of a kind that would make Old Testament justice seem mild by comparison. Madame Guillotine is far too swift for those who allowed this to happen. My preferred method involves stakes, ropes, honey, and an anthill. Some assembly required. And that's a beginning. I will not sully your comment section with the other thoughts running through my brain right now.

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