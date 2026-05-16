LHGrey's Substack

LHGrey's Substack

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John Gialanella's avatar
John Gialanella
4h

This one is a once-a-week re-read to retain clarity, focus and resolution. As always, thank you!

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Mike Davis's avatar
Mike Davis
4h

Never.

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