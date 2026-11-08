The Original Usurpation: Marbury and the Birth of Judicial Godhood

The Constitution never gave them this power.

Read it.

Article III creates the judicial branch and outlines its jurisdiction.

It does not say the Supreme Court gets to strike down statutes, void executive orders, or declare itself the final arbiter of what the law means.

That power was seized.

In 1803 Chief Justice John Marshall, in Marbury v. Madison, wrote the line that still governs this country: “It is emphatically the province and duty of the Judicial Department to say what the law is.” He invented judicial review.

The Court struck down a provision of the Judiciary Act of 1789 as unconstitutional and, in doing so, claimed the authority to nullify acts of Congress. The other branches accepted it.

They have never seriously challenged it since.

That was the original sin.

Marshall was a Federalist operating in a hostile Jeffersonian climate. He protected the Court by asserting independence.

The practical effect was permanent. From that moment the nine (or however many Congress sets) became something the Founders never explicitly designed: an unelected oligarchy with the final veto.

Presidents are elected. Congress is elected. These nine are appointed for life. They answer to no electorate.

When they decide a statute or an executive action conflicts with their reading of the Constitution…or with their preferred policy outcome dressed as constitutional interpretation…the action dies. No army required.

No vote required. A majority opinion and the stroke of a pen.

This is not co-equal branches.

This is judicial supremacy dressed in the language of constitutional fidelity.

The living-constitution crowd treats the document as a Rorschach test that yields whatever progressive result they desire.

The originalists at least pretend the text and history constrain them. Both camps exercise the same raw power: the power to undo what the elected branches have done..

The difference is style, not substance.

The people elect a president to execute the laws and pursue a program.

The Court can erase it. That is the actual operating system of the United States.