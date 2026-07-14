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Lee's avatar
Lee
7h

I don't follow co. This is the first I have heard of her twisting Charlie's death into 'they were really after me'. That is just sick and twisted.

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5 replies by LHGrey and others
Cara Wakefield's avatar
Cara Wakefield
7h

At what point does YouTube bear responsibility for continuing to promote this psycho? Ditto for her sponsors? That, and the line to sue CO is getting longer. Ben Shapiro, Bill Ackman, Benny Johnson ( going after him now), Brandon Tatum ( you're next). Will she go after Charlie’s mother, do you think?

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3 replies by LHGrey and others
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