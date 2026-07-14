How a Third-Person Psychopath Hijacked a Political Assassination to Feed Her Persecution Myth — A Forensic Dissection of Narrative Cannibalism in the Wake of Blood

In the raw aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, as the blood on the ground was still being processed through the machinery of justice, one voice did not grieve. One voice did not bear witness.

One voice performed.

Candace Owens has declared...with the theatrical solemnity of a woman who has never met a tragedy she could not re-center on herself...that Kirk was not the true target.

No.

He died, she now claims, because he refused to participate in her assassination.

A phone call. Whispers of “it was supposed to be you.”

Feuds with Ben Shapiro. Donors in the Hamptons.

All of it woven into a narrative where the murder of another man becomes merely the failed dress rehearsal for her own mythic persecution.

She speaks of “Candace” in the third person, as though she is both the playwright and the tragic heroine in a drama only she can see.

This is not investigation.

This is not even the fevered logic of conspiracy.

This is the naked pathology of a malignant narcissist who cannot tolerate the existence of a spotlight that does not illuminate her own face...even when that spotlight falls on a corpse.

The Clinical Anatomy of a Narrative Cannibal

Malignant narcissism, in the clinical tradition following Kernberg, is not simple vanity.

It is narcissistic personality disorder fused with antisocial traits, paranoid ideation, and a sadistic pleasure in the suffering or diminishment of others.

The false self requires constant inflation.

When reality refuses to cooperate...when a preliminary hearing produces surveillance video, DNA on the rifle, the shooter’s own text messages confessing ideological motive, and a clear lone-actor profile centered on Tyler Robinson’s hatred of Kirk’s positions...the malignant narcissist does not recalibrate.

She escalates. She rewrites the dead man’s story until it orbits her.

Observe the mechanisms at work:

I. Grandiose self-importance elevated to cosmic stakes.

The assassination of a prominent conservative voice is reframed not as the silencing of his ideas, but as collateral damage in a plot whose true aim was the elimination of Candace Owens. The dead man is demoted to a supporting character in her persecution myth.

II. Pathological lack of empathy.

Erika Kirk’s grief, the family’s loss, the actual ideological motive etched into the shooter’s communications...all of it becomes disposable set dressing. The narcissist feels no obligation to the suffering of others when that suffering competes with her need to be the ultimate victim.

III. Third-person self-reference as dissociative performance.

When Owens speaks of “Candace” as though she is an external figure under threat, she is not employing rhetorical flourish. She is revealing the split between the fragile, empty core self and the armored, performed persona that must remain unassailable. The false self is objectified, dramatized, and protected at all costs...even if it requires dancing on another man’s grave.

IV. Entitlement to the tragedy itself.

This is the most vampiric trait. The narcissist does not merely comment on the assassination; she annexes its meaning, its emotional charge, its political utility. The dead become raw material for her relevance economy.

Neurologically, such presentations are consistent with well-documented disruptions in the circuits governing empathy, impulse control, and reality-testing.

Reduced prefrontal regulation allows grandiosity to override evidence.

The brain’s reward pathways, hijacked by attention and conflict, light up more brightly for the maintenance of the persecution narrative than for the discomfort of confronting a world that does not revolve around her.

This is not mere opinion. It is the predictable output of a personality structure wired for domination of the narrative, not fidelity to the facts.

Behavioral Patterns: The High-Profile Attention Parasite

Criminal profilers have long recognized a distinct subtype of individual drawn to notorious crimes: the attention-seeking inserter.

They appear in the aftermath of assassinations, mass shootings, and celebrity deaths not to aid investigation but to audition for a role...the secret witness, the intended target, the one who “knew.”

Owens’ post-assassination trajectory follows this pattern with clinical precision.

When the preliminary hearing failed to validate her broader conspiracies, she did not retreat into evidence. She invented a new center of gravity in which she, not Kirk, was the prize.

This is not the behavior of a truth-seeker.

It is the behavior of a personality whose very coherence depends on perpetual crisis and stolen significance.

The preliminary hearing’s evidence...video, DNA, confessions, motive texts...is dismissed not because it is weak, but because it is inconvenient to the myth.

When facts threaten the false self, the facts must be demoted to decoys, distractions, or cover-ups.

The pattern is as old as malignant narcissism itself: reality is not engaged; it is conquered or discarded.

Philosophical Autopsy: The Empty Core That Devours the Dead

At the philosophical root lies the void.

The malignant narcissist possesses no stable, authentic self capable of standing in the presence of another’s tragedy without metabolizing it.

In Sartrean terms, this is bad faith raised to the level of necromancy...a flight from the anguish of genuine existence into a scripted drama where one is always the star, always the target, always the one “they” fear enough to kill for.

By claiming Kirk died because he would not help kill her, Owens performs the ultimate theft: she cannibalizes the meaning of his death to feed the illusion of her own cosmic importance.

The political implications of his silencing, the ideological pathology of the actual shooter, the grief of those who loved him...all of it is subordinated to the single, repetitive demand of the false self:

Look at me. Fear for me. Center me.

This is the banality of evil in its contemporary, influencer-mediated form.

Not jackboots.

Not grand ideological manifestos.

Just the small, relentless refusal to let the dead rest or the living mourn without turning their blood into one more episode of her private passion play.

The Cost of the Performance

Such narratives are not harmless theater.

In a nation already bleeding from political violence, the injection of baseless accusations...implicating widows, ideological rivals, donors, and foreign powers without forensic substantiation...does not illuminate.

It poisons.

It erodes the possibility of shared reality.

It hands ammunition to those who would dismiss every legitimate question about power and violence as “just another Candace Owens conspiracy.”

Most obscenely, it desecrates the dead by transforming a man’s assassination into the origin story of someone else’s brand.

The cultic devotion of her followers, who accept each escalation as further proof of her persecuted specialness, reveals the dangerous alchemy of charismatic pathology.

But pathology, no matter how charismatically performed, does not alter forensic reality.

The evidence presented in the preliminary hearing centers on a single shooter acting from his own ideological hatred.

No credible chain of evidence supports the claim that Charlie Kirk was collateral damage in a plot to eliminate Candace Owens.

The Scalpel’s Final Cut

Candace Owens has built a career positioning herself against the left’s culture of grievance and narrative control.

Yet in the blood of a fallen conservative voice, she has revealed a pathology that mirrors the very worst of what she claims to oppose: the weaponization of victimhood, the rewriting of facts to serve the self, the inability to permit any story...even one written in another man’s death...to exist outside her own authorship.

The claim that Charlie Kirk was killed because he refused to help kill her is not courage. It is not investigation.

It is the desperate gasp of a narcissist staring into the abyss of irrelevance and choosing, once again, to fill that void with the stolen gravity of the dead.

Let the record be clear, in language as precise as it is unforgiving: the dead do not require her mythology.

Justice does not require her conspiracies.

And those left to mourn in the shadow of this assassination deserve something infinitely more honest than this grotesque, third-person self-insertion into another man’s grave.

The performance continues.

The pathology remains untreated.

And the dead, as always, are left to speak only through the evidence...not through the ventriloquism of a woman who cannot bear for any story to end without her name in the final line.