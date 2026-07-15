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Michael Foley's avatar
Michael Foley
5h

Thank You Lady Grey for once again saying out loud what we all feel…

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Lee's avatar
Lee
6h

Absolutely! I truly hope Erika realizes how much 'quiet' support she has.

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