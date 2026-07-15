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Mary's avatar
Mary
2h

It’s taken far too many, far too long to say what needs to be said about this absolutely vile woman who has tried to hijack another woman’s grief and a man’s , not her husband, life. Call me naive, but I didn’t really understand how many ugly people were on this planet- I do now. I hope Erika sues them all for everything they’ve got.

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Hulda's avatar
Hulda
3h

I stopped listening to Candace and Tucker years ago, so I don’t know exactly when or how their delusional ideas developed. When was the turning point? Was it slowly evolving over time or a specific event that brought it about ?

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