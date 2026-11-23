A forensic autopsy of what the massively racist, performatively pious wing of the Right just did to one of its own…and the cluster-B nervous system that required her destruction.

In early November 2026, after the midterms, Harmeet Dhillon resigned as Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights.

She had told the White House weeks earlier that she intended to leave once the elections were over.

She had done the job the administration asked her to do. Turned the division hard against DEI. Against men in women’s sports and spaces. Toward the election-related fights they wanted.

Career lawyers left in large numbers. She treated that as alignment, not failure.

Almost immediately the Woke Reich came for her.

The same faction that had already attacked her 2024 Republican National Convention Sikh prayer now intensified the assault.

They called her a demon worshipper. A pagan blasphemer.

They recirculated the prayer she offered to “the ONE GOD many faiths believe in” and labeled it witchcraft.

They told her to get out of the country.

They treated her Indian heritage as disqualifying on its face.

Forty-plus years inside conservative legal and political circles.

A long American life.

Decades of Thanksgiving with her family.

None of it mattered.

The purity test had been failed. The cutting began.

She named it. She called the attackers trash and incel groyper losers.

She pointed out that top-tier conservatives were not standing up for her because part of their base was doing the attacking and they did not want to lose that constituency.

She noted the open bigotry and antisemitism.

She reminded them she is an American who has celebrated Thanksgiving here for more than fifty years.

None of it slowed them.

The Woke Reich does not run on results or loyalty. It runs on the continuous identification and expulsion of the racially and religiously impure.

That is what just happened. Everything else is the clinical explanation of why.