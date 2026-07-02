LHGrey's Substack

LHGrey's Substack

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Mike Davis's avatar
Mike Davis
6h

I believe this is our last chance. Let's not fck it up

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Dazed's avatar
Dazed
6h

Well, and I mean well worth the read. ❤️

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