How the Duopoly of Democrats and Republicans…That Unholy Alliance of Contempt…Has Engineered the Most Virulently Anti-American America in Our History, Stroking Their Illegals Like Forbidden Lovers While Slitting the Throat of the Citizen They Were Sworn to Defend

The Hollow Spectacle: Fireworks Over a Republic Already Bleeding Out

Three days.

Seventy…two hours until the semiquincentennial fireworks scream across the National Mall and the political class…Democrat and Republican alike…pats itself on the back for “celebrating” a country they have spent decades actively dismantling.

The flags will wave. The speeches will drone about “the greatest nation in history.”

And beneath it all, the same rot that has defined this epoch will pulse: a bipartisan love affair with the illegal, a pathological contempt for the actual American citizen, and a deliberate project of national self…erasure that has no precedent in our 250 years of blood-soaked, hard…won existence.

I have never seen an America this anti-American.

Not during the Civil War. Not during the riots of the 1960s. Not even in the worst excesses of the post 9/11 surveillance state or the COVID authoritarianism.

This is something colder, more clinical, more pathological.

This is the political class, both parties, treating the historic American people as an obstacle to be managed, diluted, or replaced, while extending every tenderness, every legal protection, every fiscal indulgence to those who entered unlawfully and often with open hostility to the very idea of this republic.

This is not policy disagreement.

This is civilizational treason dressed in the language of compassion and “demographic destiny.”

The Pathology of the Uniparty: Malignant Narcissism and the Erotic Attachment to the Foreign

Let us apply the forensic lens without mercy.

The modern political class exhibits the classic markers of malignant narcissism at scale.

Grandiosity (“we are a nation of immigrants” repeated as religious incantation while the actual founding stock and its descendants are erased from the narrative).

Lack of empathy for the in-group (American citizens dying of fentanyl, murdered by repeat offenders released into sanctuary cities, veterans sleeping on the street while hotels are commandeered for illegals).

Pathological need for supply from the “other” (the constant virtue signaling, the photo ops with “new Americans,” the funding of NGOs that function as people-smuggling operations).

And the most dangerous trait of all:

projective identification…convincing the citizenry that their resistance to demographic transformation is the real pathology, while the elite’s love of the illegal is enlightened and moral.

Democrats have been the primary vector for decades.

The 1965 Hart Cellar Act was the original sin, sold as minor reform and executed as demographic revolution.

Chain migration, refugee policies weaponized as political importation, sanctuary jurisdictions that function as active noncooperation with federal law…these are not accidents.

They are features.

When a party’s long-term electoral math depends on importing future voters who do not share the founding culture, language, or constitutional understanding, that party has chosen replacement over preservation.

That is seditious pathology, plain and simple.

But the Republicans? They do not fucking absolve them.

The donor class that owns much of the GOP has always preferred cheap, compliant labor over American workers.

The Chamber of Commerce wing has fought enforcement for generations.

The “compassionate conservative” and “nation of immigrants” Republicans have provided the cover, the votes for amnesty after amnesty, the refusal to fully fund the wall or end catch and release when they held power.

Even now, with enforcement finally happening at scale, you still see the sabotage: activist judges issuing nationwide injunctions, blue city mayors declaring resistance, corporate media framing deportation of criminal aliens as “cruel,” and enough Republican squishes in Congress to slow-walk the funding and legal authorities required for total operational control.

Both parties, in their different registers, have loved the illegal more than they have feared the consequences for the citizen.

That is the clinical definition of a ruling class that has become alienated from…and actively hostile to…the nation it governs.

Historical Anatomy: How Republics Die When They Stop Defending Their Own

History is not kind to nations that forget the difference between immigration and invasion.

Rome did not fall because it was conquered from without in a single dramatic stroke.

It fell because it could no longer enforce its borders, because it absorbed Gothic and other migrations without demanding assimilation or loyalty, because its elite grew decadent and its citizen-soldiers were replaced by foreigners in the legions, and because the imperial center lost the will to say “this far and no further.”

The sack of Rome was the logical endpoint of a century of policy choices that privileged short-term labor and political expediency over the survival of the Roman people as a coherent civilization.

The American Founders understood this instinctively.

They did not create an open-air shopping mall for the world.

They created a sovereign republic with naturalization laws that required good character, assimilation, and allegiance. Washington warned against foreign entanglements and permanent foreign influence.

Jefferson and others spoke explicitly about the necessity of a united people sharing language, customs, and republican habits.

The early republic restricted immigration from regions and cultures deemed incompatible with self-government.

This was not bigotry; it was civilizational hygiene. They had just fought a revolution against an empire that treated colonies as resource extraction zones. They were not about to import the same dynamic internally.

Fast-forward to the present.

We have absorbed…through deliberate policy…tens of millions of people from cultures with zero tradition of limited government, individual rights, or separation of mosque and state.

Many come from societies where corruption is normative, where clan and tribe trump rule of law, where the very concept of a neutral public square is alien.

And the political class…again, both parties…has responded to the predictable friction not with honest assessment and course correction, but with gaslighting on a civilizational scale:

“Diversity is our strength,” “nation of immigrants,” “the border is secure,” while cities burn with gang violence, hospitals are overwhelmed, schools become linguistic and cultural battlegrounds, and the social trust that makes high trust societies function evaporates.

This is not organic demographic evolution.

This is policy driven national transformation against the explicit will of the historic American majority, repeatedly expressed in every poll on immigration levels for the last thirty years.

When a ruling class overrides the democratic will of its own people on the most foundational question…who gets to be us?…that ruling class has declared war on the nation.

The Specific Venom: Sanctuary, Fentanyl, and the Eroticization of National Self-Harm

The love affair is not abstract. It is written in blood and fentanyl and tax dollars.

Sanctuary jurisdictions do not merely fail to cooperate with ICE.

They actively shield repeat criminal offenders…murderers, rapists, drunk drivers…who then reoffend against American citizens.

This is not compassion.

This is vicarious aggression against the native population by elites who have insulated themselves from the consequences.

The same cities that defund police and release violent offenders without bail will mobilize every resource to fight deportation of the same offenders when ICE shows up.

The fentanyl crisis is chemical warfare enabled by the open border policies of the previous administration and the entrenched resistance of the permanent bureaucracy and its Democratic allies.

Hundreds of thousands of Americans…disproportionately young, working-class, and in the very communities the left claims to champion…have been murdered by a drug pipeline that required a porous southern border and cartel control of the trafficking routes.

The elite response?

Handwringing about “root causes” in Central America while treating American deaths as acceptable collateral damage in the great multicultural experiment.

And the fiscal transfer is obscene.

Billions in benefits, housing, healthcare, and education directed to people who are not citizens and in many cases entered unlawfully, while American veterans sleep in tents, American children go hungry in failing schools, and American workers watch their wages suppressed by the constant influx of labor.

This is not accidental.

This is the predictable outcome of a political class that has decided the American citizen is a cost center and the illegal is a client to be cultivated.

Even as enforcement has tightened dramatically under the current administration…with record low encounters, hundreds of thousands of removals, and millions self-deporting…the institutional and cultural resistance remains ferocious.

Democrat led states and cities continue to obstruct.

Media and activist networks frame basic law enforcement as atrocity. And too many Republicans still speak in the old euphemisms, still fear the “optics,” still prioritize donor comfort over citizen survival.

The duopoly’s love for the illegal is not dead. It has simply been forced into a more defensive crouch.

The Neurological and Psychological Assault on the American Mind

A people cannot survive if it is systematically taught to hate itself.

For two generations, the institutions that shape consciousness…academia, media, Hollywood, the administrative state…have waged a sustained campaign of national dissociation.

The founding is reframed as original sin.

Western civilization is recast as uniquely oppressive. The historic American people are told their attachment to their own country, their own culture, their own demographic continuity is “white supremacy” or “xenophobia.”

This is not education. This is trauma bonding with the aggressor on a civilizational level.

The psychological mechanism is identical to what we see in abused individuals who identify with their abuser: the citizen learns to preemptively attack their own group’s interests, to signal virtue by attacking “their own,” to experience relief when the illegal is prioritized because it proves they are not “bigoted.”

This is learned helplessness weaponized into a political program.

And both parties have participated. The Democrats as the primary architects, the Republicans as the enablers who refused to fight the cultural institutions when they still could.

The result is a population that can watch its cities change beyond recognition, its children indoctrinated, its borders treated as suggestions, and its leaders celebrate the transformation…and still feel guilty for noticing.

That is not a healthy nation.

That is a nation in the grip of a pathological attachment disorder induced by its own ruling class.

Philosophical Reckoning: The 250th as Last Chance or Autopsy

America was never a proposition nation in the bloodless, deracinated sense sold today.

It was a sovereign act of will…a people declaring that they would no longer serve kings, popes, or distant parliaments, and that they would build a republic on a specific inheritance of English common law, Protestant work ethic, Enlightenment reason, and frontier self-reliance.

That inheritance is not infinitely elastic.

It can absorb individuals who genuinely assimilate. It cannot survive the deliberate importation of millions who do not, will not, and are actively encouraged not to.

The truth of this moment is that sovereignty is not granted. It is seized and defended.

The Founders seized it from Britain.

Every subsequent generation that expanded the frontier, won wars, and built industry seized it from entropy and decay.

The current political class has surrendered it…piece by piece, policy by policy…to global institutions, to corporate arbitrage, to the demographic ambitions of the left, and to the raw numerical power of the illegal.

Three days from the 250th, the question is not whether we will have fireworks.

The question is whether the America being celebrated still exists as a coherent nation with the will to remain itself…or whether we are already attending the long, slow wake for something that died while the political class was busy fellating its replacement.

The duopoly will not save us.

They are the pathology.

The citizenry…those who still feel the old fire, who still smell the iron in the rain of national betrayal…must decide whether this 250th is the last birthday or the first day of a new and harder sovereignty.

The scalpel is in our hands.

The question is whether we still have the stomach to use it.