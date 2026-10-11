LHGrey's Substack

LHGrey's Substack

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Janna's avatar
Janna
Oct 11

The economy required for survival is nonnegotiable.

It’s mandatory.

Welcome back.

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Michael Foley's avatar
Michael Foley
Oct 12

I have waded into this mesmerizing micro-tome several times… I’m thinking I don’t want it to end…

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