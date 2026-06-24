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Fred Clark's avatar
Fred Clark
2h

"The Greater Pathology: Institutional Treason

They permitted it.

And we are not letting this go." LHG

Keep hammering away Grey.

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C.S. Adsuar's avatar
C.S. Adsuar
1h

We should all revisit the movie "The Accused," with Jodie Foster. It is so fitting for this narrative. We all cheered when we heard the final verdict at the end of the movie.

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