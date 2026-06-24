“They permitted the industrial rape of children and called it sensitivity. They buried the reports, counted the votes, and protected the predators’ communities while little girls were drugged, branded, and passed around like meat. The men who did the raping are animals. But the ones who licensed it…the suited cowards who filed the truth away…are the traitors. And traitors do not get to sleep soundly while the tree of liberty still has roots in this soil. We are not letting this go.”

They were children.

Eleven. Twelve. Thirteen.

Some as young as nine.

They were plied with vodka until their bodies went slack, cocaine until their hearts raced in terror, then passed from man to man like currency.

Gang-raped in cars, in flats, in the back rooms of takeaways.

Trafficked between towns while the authorities filed the reports and chose silence. They were called white slags, easy meat, kuffar whores.

Some were branded. Some were forced to abort the children of their rapists. One survivor spoke of being used by six hundred to seven hundred men starting at thirteen.

This is not grooming in the soft, modern euphemism. This is industrial child rape. Systematic. Organized. State-enabled.

The Alexis Jay Report gave Rotherham a conservative estimate of 1,400 children sexually exploited between 1997 and 2013.

The same pattern…predominantly British-Pakistani Muslim men operating in networks, exploiting the most vulnerable girls from care homes and broken families…repeated in Rochdale, Telford, Oxford, and dozens of other towns.

Baroness Casey’s 2025 audit confirmed the institutional failures, the flawed data deliberately used to obscure ethnic patterns, and the young white girls plied with drugs and violence while the state looked away.

Recent survivor-led inquiries, including the 2026 Rape Gang Inquiry chaired by MP Rupert Lowe and led by survivor Sammy Woodhouse, place the extrapolated national toll in the hundreds of thousands across decades.

Even if the true number is “only” tens of thousands, it is a civilizational atrocity. And the men who did the raping are monsters.

But the greater monsters…the ones who should wake every night tasting iron and hearing the screams they chose not to hear…are the police chiefs, council officers, social workers, and politicians who permitted it.

They knew. They chose silence. They protected the predators’ communities over the victims. And we are not letting this go.

The Pathology of the Predators

These were not lone deviants.

They were networks.

Taxi drivers.

Takeaway workers.

Men who moved girls like product between towns.

The forensic pattern is clear from every major inquiry: group-based offending fueled by opportunity, status within the pack, and in many cases a cultural attitude that treated non-Muslim girls as fair game…easy meat, legitimate targets, kuffar to be used and discarded.

Drugs and alcohol as weapons of incapacitation. Extreme violence as control. Some perpetrators spoke of it as sport, as entitlement, as religious or communal license.

The neurological and psychological damage to the victims is permanent in ways the comfortable will never understand.

Trauma rewires the nervous system.

It forges hypervigilance that never sleeps, attachment injuries that poison every future relationship, bodies that still carry the imprint of violation decades later.

These girls were not “troubled teenagers making poor choices.”

They were children the state abandoned to packs of predators while lecturing the rest of us about sensitivity.

The Greater Pathology: Institutional Treason

This is the banality of evil in modern dress. Mid-level functionaries and careerists signing off on industrial rape because confronting the truth threatened their status, their ideology, their pensions.

Pathological multiculturalism as a death cult: the belief that criticizing certain imported cultural attitudes…including supremacist strains that view non-Muslim girls as disposable…is a greater sin than mass child sexual exploitation.

Class contempt layered on top: these were white working-class girls, written off as slags and chavs, not the daughters of the elite.

Their suffering was acceptable collateral for the great diversity experiment.

“The trouble with Eichmann was precisely that so many were like him, and that the many were neither perverted nor sadistic, that they were, and still are, terribly and terrifyingly normal. From the viewpoint of our legal institutions and of our moral standards of judgment, this normality was much more terrifying than all the atrocities put together.”

— Hannah Arendt

The same ideological capture that calls basic child protection “far-right” when it names uncomfortable patterns.

The same rot that buries reports, manipulates data, and protects the narrative over the victims.

They permitted it.

And we are not letting this go.

The Cover-Up as Active Complicity

This was not passive failure. It was active choice.

Reports were buried.

Whistleblowers were sidelined or destroyed.

Data was kept “flawed” by design so the patterns could be denied.

The Casey audit exposed how claims about “Asian grooming gangs” were dismissed as sensationalist precisely because the data collection was deliberately inadequate.

Survivors like Sammy Woodhouse and the networks around the Lowe inquiry have made clear the depth of ongoing distrust: why turn to the same institutions that failed the first time?

New statutory inquiries have been announced. Good. But trust is already shattered.

The ideology that enabled the first wave still shapes policy, policing priorities, and public discourse.

The same people or their ideological heirs remain in positions of influence. The cover-up did not end with the first convictions.

It adapted.

Accountability…The Price Must Be Paid

The men who raped should never see daylight again. Life without parole.

Every network dismantled. Every facilitator in the communities that shielded them exposed and prosecuted where evidence exists.

But the greater demand is for the enablers in power.

Prosecutions for misconduct in public office.

For perverting the course of justice.

For gross negligence where suicides and destroyed lives followed the deliberate inaction.

Civil liability.

Asset seizures.

Public naming and professional ruin for those whose names appear in the inquiries…the chief constables who filed reports away, the council leaders who prioritized cohesion over children, the politicians who calculated the electoral math and chose silence.

A full reckoning with the ideology itself.

No more euphemisms.

The patterns were disproportionately ethnic and cultural in the cases documented across multiple independent reports.

Pretending otherwise was not sensitivity. It was complicity.

Integration has failed in too many places. Cultural compatibility matters.

The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants…and those who permitted the industrial rape of Britain’s daughters have placed themselves on the wrong side of that equation.

We are not letting this go.

No matter how many times the establishment tries to declare the matter closed, no matter how redundant it feels to keep saying the same truths, these girls deserve to be heard.

They deserve to be recognized.

Their suffering was not collateral damage.

It was a policy choice made by cowards in suits who valued their careers and their ideology above the most basic duty of any civilized society: protect the children.

The bastards who permitted and facilitated it deserve to be fed to their own tree of liberty.

They chose the consequences when they chose silence.

Now the bill comes due.

We are not letting this go.

The survivors are still here.

Some are broken in ways that can never be fully repaired.

Some have forged themselves into steel.

The truth is no longer containable.

Every document that surfaces, every new testimony, every fresh exposure is another cut.

The comfortable should sleep poorly.

The ideologues who still defend the indefensible should feel the ground shifting.

The bureaucrats who filed the reports and looked away should wonder which name will be next on the list.

Britain’s daughters were sacrificed on the altar of a failed experiment and elite cowardice.

That betrayal will not be memory-holed. It will not be minimized. It will not be forgiven by time or by narrative management.

The reckoning is not vengeance.

It is the bare minimum owed to every girl they permitted to be raped.

We are not letting this go.

Not now. Not ever.