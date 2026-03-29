LHGrey's Substack

LHGrey's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Obray's avatar
Obray
Mar 29

We voted for chemo therapy to kill the cancer, knowing full well the risk that it might kill us in the process!

Desperate means for desperate measures..

Reply
Share
Cheboygan's avatar
Cheboygan
Mar 29

I whole heartedly agree with every point you make. Yet, you left out a glaring omission, that being the Black Death of Islam arriving on our shores. This “religion” of blinded followers of an epileptic, fever dream fueled, petty and revengeful pedophile is the doing of Satan himself. Everyone, no matter of race, religion or creed needs to stand up and fight back to the ultimate destruction of this evil. And not only bomb Iran back to the 5th century, but destroy “the moderate” Muslims as well. The world, and half of the inhabitants therein will then be in a place of honor, truth and peace.

Reply
Share
4 replies
68 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LHGrey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture