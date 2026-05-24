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Jeff Boles's avatar
Jeff Boles
4h

I’ll miss your scalpel on X, but I’ll always follow your writings. Your quote explains my only reason for being on X: “X remains useful for raw breaking news and reaction.” I’m a no one on X, and I’m happy for that. I’ve lost friends and family for expressing my political/life views on Facebook. X was a place I could spew out my anger and not receive social punishment for such, other than to be ignored, which I’m happy with. I’m known by no one on X, other than the AHs who follow me with fake profiles to see what kind of new things they consider “hate” that I’ll post. No one should ever rely on a single platform as their primary source of information.

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David Blackett's avatar
David Blackett
5h

Love your writing Grey and will always support you, where ever you plant your flag!

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