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Michelle's avatar
Michelle
2h

Brilliant history lesson on how Woodrow Wilson began destroying We The People. What a bastard this man was!!!

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David R's avatar
David R
2h

Aside from everything mentioned here...I seem to recall Wilson running for re-election on the slogan "He kept us out of war", while the first thing he did upon being re-elected was take us into WWI. These "What if" games are always dubious, but the 20th century might have worked out a lot better if we'd stayed out of that one. And then there's the Harrison Narcotics Tax Act, and I get that opium is a problem, but it's fair to ask whether the war on drugs made a better world. Yes, in sum, Wilson and his dream of the bureaucratic states bears heavy responsibility for America going off the rails.

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