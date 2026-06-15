LHGrey's Substack

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Rose's avatar
Rose
1h

This is precisely why I don't argue with others on X.

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John Gialanella's avatar
John Gialanella
19m

Second paragraph provides most significant reason not to engage with swine: “time devoured”. The most precious gift we have with quantity unknown should not be wasted.

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