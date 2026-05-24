LHGrey's Substack

LHGrey's Substack

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Maggie Fritz's avatar
Maggie Fritz
8h

I just subscribed. I appreciate your insights.

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momofmax
5h

I agree and it just keeps getting worse. Which is why I just subscribed here. Love what you do!

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